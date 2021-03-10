Stocks mostly climb, except tech, as inflation worries ease

The latest report on inflation, along with the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates low, has helped ease concerns over the recent rise in bond yields, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Bond yields rose sharply over the past month due to expectations for faster growth and the inflation that could follow. The fall in bond prices attracted investors reluctant to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.

“It’s clear that investors expect there to be a bump in inflation in the short term, but the long-term view is pretty benign," Nixon said. “Investors are coming around to the view that it's not a bad backdrop for risk assets.”

Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52% on Wednesday. It hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.