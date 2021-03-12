Stocks mostly shake off a weak start, edge to more records

Stocks are closing mostly higher on Wall Street, shaking off an early slide and notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Drops in several big technology companies, however, pulled the Nasdaq lower. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after spending nearly all day in the red, while the Dow added 0.9%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Another climb in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading Friday as technology stocks, which had spent most of the week holding steady or climbing, fell broadly. The move was once again caused by a rise in bond yields.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern, on track for its first loss after a three-day winning streak. Despite the pullback, the benchmark index is on pace for its second straight weekly gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which set an all-time high Thursday, was up 224 points, or 0.7% to 32,711, lifted by industrial stocks like Boeing and Caterpillar. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1%.