Stocks move higher on Wall Street after 3 days of losses

Stocks were moderately higher in midday trading Thursday, putting the market on pace to break a three-day losing streak. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.9% as of 11:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 187 points, or 0.6%, to 34,083 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5%.

Technology and communications stocks led the broad gains. Apple rose 1.7% and Google's parent, Alphabet, rose 1.5%. Nearly every sector in the S&P 500 made gains, though slumping oil prices dragged down energy stocks.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease.