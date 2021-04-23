Stocks move higher; S&P 500 still on track for weekly loss

Stocks were rising in afternoon trading Friday, but the overall market is still on pace to end the week lower for the first time in five weeks.

Investors continue to be focused on individual company earnings, getting results late Thursday from chip giant Intel and, on Friday, companies like American Express and Honeywell. Corporate earnings have been mostly positive, but the market has been choppy as investors weigh economic growth against threats from the pandemic and worries about changes in tax policy.

The S&P 500 index was up 1% as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175 points, or 0.5%, to 33,991 and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%.

The gains were shared broadly by every sector in the S&P 500, with banks making solid gains as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57% from 1.55% late Thursday.

Several earnings reports out overnight disappointed investors. Intel fell 6.4% after the company said it expected the ongoing chip supply shortage to remain for some time. The shortage of semiconductors has impacted other industries too. Car manufacturers like Ford and General Motors have had to halt production due to the lack of chips.