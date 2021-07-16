Stocks move lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Stocks fell Friday on Wall Street, dragged down by a slide in technology companies and banks, as investors digest another round of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track for its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains. Energy stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market, offsetting gains in health care, utilities and other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down, 252 points, or 0.7%, to 34,735, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Trading has been choppy this week after the three major stock indexes set all-time highs on Monday.

Banks, airlines and other major companies kicked off the latest round of earnings. The reports have been mostly solid, though Wall Street has been somewhat cool to the results as investors gauge how corporations are faring during the recovery and how they might perform for the rest of the year.

Moderna rose 9.3% after the drugmaker was added to the S&P 500 index, prompting a rush of buying from fund managers who need to keep a portfolio of stocks that replicate the index.