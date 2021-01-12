Stocks notch gains on Wall Street; Treasury yields climb

Stocks shook off a midday slide and ended broadly higher on Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Tuesday. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market by a wide margin, a sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about an economic rebound. Treasury yields kept marching higher as investors anticipate that the economy will pull out of its slump and rebound later this year. Markets have been charging higher on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy, but the gains have been so big that critics say stocks have become too expensive.

U.S. stocks are drifting near their record heights Tuesday, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% after flipping between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points, or 0.2%, at 31,073, as of 3:16 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.