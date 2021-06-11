Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.46%. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, though the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row.

A day after inching to an all-time high, the S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:14 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,430 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.

Investors bid up shares in smaller company stocks, which pushed the Russell 2000 index 0.8% higher. The Russell is up 17.9% this year, outgaining the benchmark S&P 500's advance of 12.9%.