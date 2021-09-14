Stocks open higher after inflation shows signs of easing

“Risks may be tilted to the upside,” Eugene Leow of DBS said in a report. “Excessively loose monetary policy may not increase output or employment but may worsen price pressures and distort market signals further.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,043.76 while Frankfurt's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,713.20. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.7% to 6,630.38.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, boosted by bank, energy and communications stocks. The S&P 500 was coming off its biggest weekly drop in three months.

The Dow rose 0.8% while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Trading on Wall Street is choppy as investors try to figure out how the economy will develop as the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant and measures to contain it hurt consumer spending and job growth.

U.S. retail sales in August are due to be reported Thursday.