Stocks rise following solid economic, earnings reports

A government report helped ease some concerns on Wall Street about the pace of the economic recovery. The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level. It also revised its figures for 2020, showing that the economy contracted by a slightly smaller amount than previously reported.

Investors were also given encouraging news on the broader employment picture, which has tended to lag the rest of the recovery. Claims for unemployment benefits dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported.

The upbeat economic data follows the Federal Reserve’s statement on Wednesday signaling that it will keep its support measures for the economy intact.

Yum Brands, which owns KFC and Taco Bell, rose 3.7% after strong customer demand helped it handily beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts. Ford rose 5.3% after it reported a surprise second-quarter profit on sales of its pickup trucks and SUVs.

