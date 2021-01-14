Stocks open higher, bond yields rise ahead of Biden speech

For the most part, investors have been looking past such political turmoil and focusing instead on expectations for a stronger economy ahead. Biden is expected to release details of his plan to support the economy later Thursday. They could include bigger cash payments to most Americans.

Markets got a boost from China's report that its exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus and a tariff war with Washington. Exports increased 3.6% over 2019 to $2.6 trillion, an improvement on the previous year’s 0.5% gain. Imports edged down 1.1% to just over $2 trillion, but growth was strong in the second half after China became the first major economy to revive following the pandemic.

Stronger growth in the world's two largest economies would bode well for the rest of the world, especially export-dependent nations in Asia.

“With President-elect Biden shooting for the moon on stimulus, and China data suggesting its economic juggernaut remains on track, financial markets should enter the last part of the week on a positive frame of mind," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.