Stocks open higher on Wall Street a day after broad decline

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going, a day after its biggest drop since May. The bond market was continuing to flash cautious signals, however. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell again, to 1.14%, its lowest level since February. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare jumped after reporting a solid quarter and raising its forecasts, and IBM rose after reporting revenue that beat forecasts. Crude oil prices fell again.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — European shares opened higher Tuesday after Asia tracked a retreat on Wall Street as investors grew jittery over the possibility that surging virus cases could stifle the global economic recovery.

Benchmarks rose in Paris and London but fell in Asia. U.S. futures were higher and the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.18%.

Alarm has been mounting in Japan where, with just three days to go before the Tokyo Olympics open, new coronavirus cases are being found among athletes and non-athletes affiliated with the Games.