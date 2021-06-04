Stocks open higher, pushing indexes back to weekly gains

Stocks are pushing higher in early trading on Wall Street, putting most major indexes back to gains for the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going Friday, while the Nasdaq was up 0.8% thanks to gains in several big-name tech companies like Microsoft and the chipmaker Nvidia. Treasury yields fell slightly after the government reported that U.S. employers added jobs last month at a more modest pace than economists were expecting, though still evidence that the economy is continuing to recover. Crude oil prices were up about 1% and European markets were higher. Asian markets mostly fell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Friday ahead of the release of a U.S. monthly jobs report that is viewed as a bellwether for the recovery from the pandemic.

Markets declined in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures also were marginally lower. On Thursday, Wall Street retreated, dragged lower by a decline in technology shares.

France's CAC 40 lost nearly 0.1% to 6,504.65 in early trading, while Germany's DAX lost less than 0.1% to 15,623.14. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped nearly 0.2% to 7,053.82. The future for the S&P 500 was unchanged and that for the Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.