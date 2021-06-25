Stocks open higher, S&P 500 headed for best week since April

“The breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks overnight has lifted sentiments, with spending plans historically being a positive for the markets," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore. "Sectors leaning towards economic recovery and reopening may see strength."

A recovery in the U.S. economy is a boon for the export-driven Asian region. Although the vaccine rollout in Asia has lagged behind most parts of U.S. and Europe, the region's economies are likely to benefit from an overseas recovery.

Shares in Japanese electronics company Panasonic Corp. shot up nearly 5% after it confirmed it had sold off all the Tesla Inc. shares it owned, worth about 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion). Panasonic said its partnership with the U.S. electric vehicle company will continue, but it wanted cash for future investments, without disclosing details.