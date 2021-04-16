Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heads for another weekly gain

The contrast between the speed of vaccine rollouts in the U.S. and Asia has been striking. Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Japan, where inoculations for the public have barely started, has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks. The country’s western metropolis of Osaka reported more than 1,200 new infections Thursday, its highest since the pandemic began. A top ruling party official suggested the possibility of canceling the Tokyo Olympics, set to start in July, if infections continue to surge.

Japan decided on measures to stem the rise of infections for several additional areas, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, near Tokyo, as well as Aichi in central Japan. Six areas, including major cities of Tokyo and Osaka, were already under such measures, which has restaurants closing at 8 p.m. The government is also asking people to social distance and avoid gathering in crowds.

Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists for ING, said the markets are awaiting the outcome of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden, set for the weekend.