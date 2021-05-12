Stocks open lower, bond yields rise after inflation report

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 6,982.82 while the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2% to 15,150.89. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced less than 0.1% to 6,267.93.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.9% and the Dow sank 1.4% in its worst day since February. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,462.75 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.6% to 28,147.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.8% to 28,231.04.

The Kospi in Seoul fell 1.5% to 3,161.66 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney sank 0.7% to 7,044.90.

India's Sensex opened down 0.8% at 7,044.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Big tech companies were among the biggest decliners Tuesday for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits. Those might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held edged up to 1.62% Wednesday from 1.61% on Tuesday.