Stocks open lower on Wall Street as earnings start to flow

“Wall Street could be in for a few choppy trading weeks as more of the same strong earnings beats becomes the theme,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London declined 0.3% to 6,982.77 and the DAX in Frankfurt lost 0.2% to 15,335.68. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.6% to 6,256.90.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the Dow lost 0.4%. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow hit highs on Friday.

Capital One lost 0.9% and Valero Energy slid 2.3%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1%. Chipmaker Intel fell 1.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,472.94 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2% to 29,100.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 29,135.73.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,220.70 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney sank 0.7% to 7,017.80.

India's Sensex was up less than 0.1% at 47,978.05. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined while Bangkok advanced.