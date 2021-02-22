Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow

But the U.S. $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to finish at 30,156.03. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.9% to 3,079.75. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% lower to 6,780.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.1% to 30,319.83, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.5% to 3,642.44.

Japan began administering vaccines for COVID-19 last week. It was the last of the Group of Seven industrial nations to get started, beginning with health workers. Prospects for further shipments of vaccine remain uncertain, according to Taro Kono, the Japanese minister tasked with overseeing the effort.

Vaccination drives are set to start soon in other Asian nations, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix it.

The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on Biden's proposed package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.