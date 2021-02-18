Stocks open lower on Wall Street, Treasury yields climb

U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 38 cents on Thursday to $61.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It surged $1.09 to $61.14 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 49 cents to $64.83 per barrel.

Underscoring signs of recovery, the Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the biggest increase since June and much larger than forecast. That appeared to reinforce the perception that inflation is picking up even before President Joe Biden has delivered on his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package and other spending to get the economy back on solid footing.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. wholesale prices surged by a record 1.3% in January, led by big gains in health care and energy prices. The bigger-than-expected increase was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting showed central bank officials believed the pandemic still poses considerable risks to the economy and still support keeping interest rates low in order to boost the economy and help millions of Americans regain lost jobs.