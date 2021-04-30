Stocks open lower, still head for 3rd straight monthly gain

Stocks are pulling back in the early going on Wall Street, easing the S&P 500 below the record high it set a day earlier. The index is still on track to close out its third solid monthly gain in a row. It was down 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading Friday, and technology and communications stocks were doing the most damage. Twitter sank 13% after delivering a weak forecast. Amazon bucked the downward trend, rising 1% after reporting that its profits more than tripled in the latest quarter. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower. Treasury yields held steady.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Shares rose in early European trading on Friday after retreating in Asia as the latest batch of economic data provided mixed signals about prospects for the recovery from the pandemic.

Two surveys released Friday showed Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing. Figures showed Europe’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, while the U.S. economy steamed ahead, growing at a 6.4% annual pace.

Major recent coronavirus outbreaks and slow progress in vaccinations are adding to worries about the outlook for economies in Asia and Europe.