Stocks open mixed as investors pore over earnings reports

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading Tuesday as traders weigh another big set of company earnings reports. Investors also are remaining cautious amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.3% as well.

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.

Clorox slumped 11% after reporting results that fell short of forecast and releasing a disappointing outlook. Ralph Lauren rose 9% after its results beat estimates.

Activision Blizzard fell 4.5% after the head of Blizzard Entertainment said he would resign, effective immediately. Blizzard, maker of popular video games such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft, has been accused in a lawsuit of having a toxic work environment which has caused walkouts by employees.