Stocks open modestly higher; Google's parent company jumps

Stocks were mostly higher in early trading on Wednesday, as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington.

Investors also continue to watch shares of beaten-down companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been the target of a community of online investors. Both stocks were up modestly in early trading, after plunging sharply the last two days.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite, which is weighed by big technology companies, was up 0.4%.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, jumped more than 6% after reporting a blowout quarter as its digital advertising machine regained momentum.

It's a technology-heavy week for earnings. After the closing bell, investors will get results from technology giant Cisco Systems as well as payments behemoth PayPal.