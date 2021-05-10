Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street after record highs

The weak jobs number suggests the economy is still in recovery mode and bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

The Fed has been holding short-term rates at a record low and buying $120 billion in bonds every month, helping drive the stock market’s rebound from its pandemic low in March 2020. Investors have been fretting that a supercharged economy could spur higher, persistent inflation, forcing the U.S. central bank to raise rates.

“Obviously this release blew market bets about Fed tapering and inflation out of the water," Michael Every of RaboResearch said in a commentary. “Indeed, there is now a stronger view that central banks can carry on pumping asset markets and commodity prices -- and so headline CPI -- in the hope this will magically generate wage inflation."

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% to finish at 29,518.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.3% to 7,172.80. South Korea's Kospi added 1.6% to 3,249.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 28,595.66, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,427.99.