Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2% to 7,102.18 while the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.4% to 15,578.84. The CAC 40 in Paris was off 0.3% at 6,589.86.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher.

On Tuesday, the Dow gained 0.2% after Powell acknowledged prices for used cars, airline tickets and some other goods were higher than anticipated by the Fed but said the increases would be temporary. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

“The incoming data are very much consistent with the view that these are factors that will wane over time,” Powell said in an appearance before Congress.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.2% to 3,566.22 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo ended little-changed at 28,874.89 after spending the day in positive territory. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.8% to 28,817.07.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.4% higher at 3,2,76.19 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,298.50.

India's Sensex sank 0.2% to 52,457.11. Jakarta declined while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets advanced.