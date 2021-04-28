Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, await Biden speech

Stocks were little changed in midday trading Wednesday, as investors dealt with a wave of company earnings reports. Wall Street is also turning its attention to Washington, where President Joe Biden will give a speech laying out his policy agenda.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern, with slightly more companies falling than rising. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119 points, or 0.4%, to 33,868 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Investors had a lot ot digest on Wednesday. Dozens of companies are reporting their quarterly results. After the closing bell, Wall Street will get reports from Apple, Facebook and Qualcomm.

Google's parent company, Alphabet. rose 4.3% after the company reported its profits doubled from a year earlier, helped by a surge of digital advertising revenue as more Americans shopped online during the pandemic. Visa rose 2.1% after reporting solid financial results.

Google's solid gains helped send communications stocks higher. Oil prices rose and boosted energy company stocks. Those gains were offset by a downturn in technology and health care companies.