Stocks pick up after Fed says will keep rates low

Stock indexes picked up in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve issued a statement saying it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.

The central bank's renewed commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate quickly this year. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 2:42 p.m. Eastern time after having been down 0.7% earlier. Treasury yields were mostly lower, reversing an earlier move higher. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.65%. It had hit 1.67%, at the highest level since January 2020, shortly before the 2 p.m. Eastern time release of the Fed’s latest economic and interest rate projections.

Investors were monitoring remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference to see what the central bank may do to combat inflation.

Gains in industrial stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped outweigh a pullback in technology, health care and other sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 211 points, or 0.6%, to 33,042. The Nasdaq was up 0.2%, shedding earlier losses of as much as 1.5%.