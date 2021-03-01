Stocks rally on Wall Street, S&P 500 has best day since June

Smaller company stocks continued to outgain the broader market, a sign that investors are feeling more confident about the economy's prospects for growth. The Russell 2000 index was up 3.6%.

Much of the focus on Wall Street is on the bond market, where Treasury yields were headed lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45% after going as high as 1.5% last week, the highest level in more than a year. Higher interest rates can slow the economy and discourage borrowing, so Wall Street gets jittery when there's a big surge in rates.

“It moved really fast, the interest rate rise, and now it’s sort of leveling out so people are relieved that it’s not continuing to move up at a really fast pace,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

Bond yields, which influence interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, have been steadily climbing much of the year, as investors have bet that vaccination efforts and more government stimulus will lead to strong economic growth this year. However, along with strong economic growth comes concerns of inflation.