Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data undercuts rates

Stocks are rallying to records on Wall Street Friday despite a stunningly disappointing report on the nation's job market, as investors see it helping to keep interest rates low.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, and is just above the 4,231 level. If it stays there, it would top its record of 4,211.47 set at the end of last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 222 points, or 0.6%, at 34,772, as of 2:34 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher.

Voices up and down Wall Street acknowledged that Friday morning's jobs report was a massive disappointment. It's usually the market's most anticipated economic data of each month, and it showed employers added just 266,000 jobs in April. That was far less than the 975,000 jobs that economists expected and a steep slowdown from March’s hiring pace of 770,000.

“It was a bit of a shock when that headline number hit, but you realize most of, if not all of it, is the result not necessarily of demand, but supply," said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. ”There seems to be a bit of a labor shortage at the moment."