Stocks rise as investors eye bond market; tech shares up

Stocks shook off an early stumble and were headed higher in afternoon trading Monday, continuing last week's record-setting run.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in financial, energy and other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.3%, to 32,864 as of 2:29 p.m. Eastern time, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 0.1%. The S&P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 each set all-time highs on Friday.

Wall Street continued to eye the bond market, where yields pulled back a bit from Friday’s sharp increase. Investors also continue to focus on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. The $1.9 trillion aid package for the U.S. economy has lifted investors’ confidence in a strong recovery from the pandemic in the second half of the year, but also raised concerns about a potential jump in inflation.

President Joe Biden also laid out a plan, in a prime-time speech last Thursday, to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth.