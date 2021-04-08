Stocks rise as lower bond yields help lift tech companies

The stock market has benefited this week from a cooling off in the bond market. Yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, have retreated from highs hit earlier in the month. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.64% from 1.65% late Wednesday. It had been as high as 1.75% on Monday.

Tech stocks were the biggest benefactors, with Apple and Microsoft shares up more than 1%. Amazon also rose roughly 1%.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S., where vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

But it's clear the economy has much to do when it comes to recovery. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose again last week, as many businesses remain closed or partially shut down due to the pandemic.