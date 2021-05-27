Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street following more signals that the economy is continuing to recover. The S&P 500 managed to rise 0.1% Thursday after giving up much of an earlier gain. Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter. Banks and industrial stocks led the gains. Technology companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq slightly lower. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had been up 0.4% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3% to 34,413, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.1% in yet another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward.