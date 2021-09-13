Stocks rise broadly in early trading following dismal week

Kansas City Southern rose 1.4% and Canadian Pacific gained 1.6% after Kansas City said a $31 billion bid from Canadian Pacific is the best of two offers to buy the railroad. The rival bidder, Canadian National, is also facing pressure from an investor who wants CN to drop its offer.

TransUnion fell 1.4% following a report that it was nearing a deal to buy data services company Neustar.

Investors have been dealing with choppy trading for weeks as they try to assess how the economic recovery moves forward with rising COVID-19 cases hurting consumer spending and employment growth, while raising prices on goods.

Wall Street will have several key pieces of data to review this week. The Labor Department will release its consumer price index for August on Tuesday, which will give investors another update on inflation as businesses and consumers face higher prices because of supply constraints.

The Commerce Department will release retail sales data for August on Thursday to a market still trying to determine the full impact of rising COVID-19 cases on consumer spending.

