Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street after Fed statement

Stocks were broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

In a statement issued at 2 p.m. Eastern, the central bank said it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago.

The Fed also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. It's been buying the bonds to help keep long-term interest rates low.

The S&P 500 was up 1.3% as of 2:13 p.m. Eastern. It had been up only 0.3% in the early going. The other major indexes also rose following the Fed statement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 488 points, or 1.4%, to 34,405 and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%.

Gains within the S&P 500 were broad and could potentially break a four-day losing streak for the index, if they hold. More than 90% of stocks in the index rose. Banks and technology companies led the gains.

Smaller stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 was up 1.6%.