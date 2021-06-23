Stocks rise in early trading, keeping S&P 500 near record

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue to assess rising inflation and its potential impact on the economic recovery.

The modest gains put the S&P 500 just below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has so far recovered all its losses from last week, when the Federal Reserve's comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,949 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies were among the biggest gainers helping to push the market higher as crude oil prices rose 1.3%. Cruise lines, hotels and casinos were among some of the companies that rely on direct consumer spending also making solid gains.

There is still a lot of churn within the broader markets. Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the S&P 500. Health care companies were among the sectors sliding lower.