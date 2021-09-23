Stocks rise on Wall Street, erasing most weekly losses

Stock rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes.

The gains follow Wednesday’s bump higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% as of 10:13 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 445 points, or 1.3%, to 34,703 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

Nearly every stock in the benchmark S&P 500 rose. It's now up 0.2% for the week and has recovered from a from a sharp sell-off on Monday.

Technology companies and banks led the way higher. Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com was a standout with a 4.9% gain after raising its sales forecast for the year.

Bond yields rose, which helped send bank stocks higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.36% from 1.32% late Wednesday. Citigroup rose 2.9%.

Other standouts included Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants. Its stock jumped 8.3% after delivering strong quarterly results.