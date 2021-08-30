Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11:30 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 35,489 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Technology stocks, which benefit from low interest rates, did much of the heavy lifting for the broader market. Health care companies also had solid gains and helped lift the benchmark S&P 500.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.29% from 1.31% late Friday.