Stocks rise, with investors watching online activist traders

Stocks were recovering in early trading on Thursday, after falling sharply the day before on lingering worries about the long-term economic damage from the pandemic.

Investors continued to watch the nauseating moves of stocks like GameStop and AMC, which have become targets of online retail investors that have sent their shares skyrocketing even as big hedge funds bet they will fall.

The S&P 500 was up 1.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.7%.

The outsized moves of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and select other previously beaten-down stocks have caught the attention of traditional investors, but also smaller investors and the media. All have notched massive gains in recent days after gaining favor with an online community.

Gamestop was up 10% in early trading after more than doubling in price the day before. The stock, trading at $384 a share, overnight was worth as much as $500 a share. Meanwhile AMC Networks was down nearly 30%, after rising nearly 600% just this month alone. Trading in both stocks was temporarily halted in the morning for volatility.