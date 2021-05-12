Stocks sink again on Wall Street as inflation worries mount

The S&P 500 lost 89.06 points, or 2.1%, to 4,063.04, its biggest one-day drop since late February.

The Dow fell 681.50 points, or 2%, to 33,587.66, the worst decline for the blue chip index since late January. The Nasdaq gave up 357.75 points, or 2.7%, to 13,031.68. It was the tech-heavy index's largest pullback since mid-March.

Small company stocks also gave up the most ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 71.85 points, or 3.3%, to 2,135.14.

Inflation concerns have been hitting the stock market hard this week. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow are on track for their biggest weekly loss since Oct. 30. The Dow and S&P 500 had set all-time highs just last Friday.

Investors have been worrying that inflation could return after being absent for many years as the economy revs out of the recession brought on by the pandemic. Federal Reserve officials and other economists have said moderate inflation may actually be a good thing in a recovery.