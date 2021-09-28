Stocks slide; S&P 500 on track for biggest loss since May

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since May.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% as of 12:17 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 480 points, or 1.4%, to 34,388 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.3%.

The center of Wall Street’s action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for many kinds of loans including mortgages, jumped to 1.53%. That’s its highest level since late June, and up from 1.48% late Monday and 1.32% a week ago.

A rise in yields means Treasurys are paying more in interest, and that gives investors less incentive to pay high prices for stocks and other things that are riskier bets than super-safe U.S. government bonds. The recent upturn in rates has hit tech stocks particularly hard because their prices look more expensive than much of the rest of the market, relative to how much profit they’re making.