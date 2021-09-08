Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors wait for more guidance from the Federal Reserve and monitor the direction of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, 70 points or 0.2%, to 35,029 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.7%.

The market was roughly split between gainers and losers, but weakness in technology stocks continued to weigh down the market. Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.5%. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, were making broad gains.

Shares of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase fell 2.5% after the company disclosed it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its plans to offer its cryptocurrency holders a chance to earn interest on their assets if they lent them out. The company said the regulator has threatened to take civil enforcement action, and the launch of the lending program has been delayed until at least October.