Stocks slump again, S&P 500 heading for worst loss in month

That's hurt stocks of banks, oil producers and other companies whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy in particular. On the other side, stocks of companies able to grow almost regardless of the economy's fortunes have held up better.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is full of companies whose profits move more with the economy, is on pace for a 3.1% drop this week. That would be its worst since late January. The Nasdaq composite, which has more high-growth tech stocks, is nearly unchanged for the week, meanwhile.

Of course, all the major U.S. stock indexes remain relatively close to their record highs, as the economy continues to leap out of the recession caused by the pandemic. The S&P 500 is less than 2% below its all-time high set on Monday, and the Dow is within 4% of its record set last month.

A measure of nervousness in the stock market, known as the VIX, rose Friday but is only back to where it was about a month ago.

Banks are taking a hit from the shrinking gap between shorter- and longer-term interest rates, which helped send financial stocks in the S&P 500 down 2.2% on Friday. That was the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index.