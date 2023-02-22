NEW YORK — Stocks stalled in mixed trading on Wednesday, a day after falling to their worst loss since December, as Wall Street prepares for interest rates to stay higher for longer.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 84 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.1%.

All told, the S&P 500 dipped 6.29 points to 3,991.05. The Dow lost 84.50 to 33,045.09, and the Nasdaq gained 14.77 to 11,507.07.

After leaping at the start of the year, stocks hit a wall in February on worries that inflation may not be cooling as quickly or smoothly as hoped. That has Wall Street raising its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates, as well as for how long the Fed will keep them at that level.

High rates help drive down inflation, but raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy. They also hurt investment prices.

That recalibration by Wall Street, which earlier was betting that easing inflation would soon get the Fed to take it easier on interest rates, caused yields in the Treasury market to shoot higher this month.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is near its highest level since November. It pulled back a bit from its surge on Tuesday, dipping to 3.92% from 3.95%. That helped take some pressure off stocks Wednesday.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.69% from 4.73%. It's also been near its highest level since November. If it tops that level, it would be at its highest since 2007.

The Fed brought its main overnight rate up to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from virtually zero at the start of last year, in its drive to stamp out high inflation.

Investors are penciling in at least two more rate hikes of 0.25 percentage point. They're even talking about the possibility that the Fed may consider going back to increases of 0.5 percentage point.

Minutes from the central bank's last meeting showed policymakers still think inflation is too high and interest rates need to rise further. "A few" officials even said they preferred raising rates by 0.5 percentage point at its last meeting, which was double the size of what the Fed actually did.

That came before a slew of stronger-than-expected reports arrived on the economy that could raise the pressure further on inflation.

The disappearing hopes for a rate cut this year, along with rising expectations for how high rates will go, dragged down the S&P 500's gain for the year to 3.9%. Earlier this year, it was up as much as 8.9%