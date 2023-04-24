NEW YORK — Wall Street remained stuck in its standstill Monday, and stocks again moved only modestly ahead of reports that could offer more direction on where the economy and corporate profits are heading.

The S&P 500 edged up by 3.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,137.04 after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44, or 0.2%, to 33,875.40, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 35.25, or 0.3%, to 12,037.20.

Coca-Cola slipped 0.2% after it reported stronger-than-expected profit for the first quarter but refrained from raising forecasts for sales and other measures for the full year. It was the only company in the S&P 500 to report Monday morning, but more than 170 others are scheduled to follow it this week.

The question is whether they can top the low bar that Wall Street set for them, and what CEOs say about their prospects for profits later this year. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report their worst drop in earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic paralyzed the economy.

Some of Wall Street's most influential companies are set to report this week, including Microsoft on Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. Several of these Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.4%, and Amazon dipped 0.7%.

Fox fell 2.9% after it said the popular but polarizing prime-time host Tucker Carlson left Fox News. Bed Bath & Beyond was another loser, dropping 35.7% to 19 cents after filing for bankruptcy protection.

The majority of companies so far this earnings reporting season have been topping forecasts, as is usually the case. That's partly because expectations were so low coming into it. Inflation remains high, and interest rates are much higher than a year earlier, which has hurt swaths of the economy.

Besides this week's blizzard of earnings reports, Wall Street is also waiting for the first estimate of how quickly the U.S. economy grew in the first three months of the year, among other data. Economists predict it will show a slowdown to growth of 1.9% at an annual rate, down from 2.6% in the fourth quarter.

Higher rates have already slowed the housing market by making mortgages more expensive. Manufacturing and other areas of the economy have also shown pain, while the job market has remained remarkably resilient.

The report on the U.S. economy will be one of the final pieces of data before the Federal Reserve's next meeting, scheduled for next week. Much of Wall Street expects it to raise interest rates at least one more time before likely taking a pause.