Stocks start August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

Stocks were rising Monday as investors embraced another strong set of earnings as well as progress in Washington on passing a large infrastructure package.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124 points, or 0.4%, to 35,060 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%.

Technology companies made some of the broadest gains, while a variety of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also rose. Makers of consumer and household goods, along with raw materials companies, lagged the market.

This week will be one of the busiest for investors in some time. Roughly 150 members of the S&P 500 will report their results, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.

Companies that will report this week include DuPont, Eli Lilly, CVS, Kraft Heinz, General Motors and Humana, among many others.