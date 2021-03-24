Stocks start higher as banks, industrial companies recover

In Europe, Germany on Tuesday extended anti-virus restrictions by three weeks to April 18 and said travelers arriving from abroad by air must undergo virus tests before boarding their flight. The Netherlands extended its lockdown by three weeks.

That followed similar moves earlier by Italy and France.

Traders also are watching the potential for inflation pressures to pick up after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending. That has depressed U.S. bond prices, prompting some to shift money out of stocks.

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress more must be done to limit economic damage. Powell stressed that he does not expect stimulus programs to trigger inflation.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, narrowed as prices rose. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%, down from last week's level above 1.70%.

That weighed on banks and other financial companies which look to yields as a benchmark for the interest rates they charge on mortgages and other loans. Bank of America fell 2.0% and Wells Fargo dropped 1.9%. American Express slid 2.8%.