Stocks start higher on Wall Street at end of a bumpy week

Stocks are off to a slightly higher start on Wall Street Friday with an assist from several big technology companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. The gains, if they hold, would leave the market roughly flat for the week after several days of ups and downs. Intel rose 1.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chipmaker is in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion, and Moderna jumped 6.2% after the vaccine maker was added to the S&P 500. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Friday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment.

Stocks fell in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in London and Hong Kong. U.S. futures edged higher.

The Biden administration was expected to soon issue a warning to U.S. firms about risks of doing business in Hong Kong, adding to strains between the two biggest economies.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases across Asia and signs of rebounds elsewhere has cast uncertainty over recoveries in the region.