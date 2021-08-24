Stocks start higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

Wall Street indexes are hovering around record levels in early trading Tuesday as energy companies again took the lead. Oil and gas producers were the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the early going as energy prices moved higher again, pulling out of a recent slump. The benchmark index was up 0.1%, trading just above the record closing high it reached early last week. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market, climbing 0.5%. Best Buy jumped 6.6% after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.27%.