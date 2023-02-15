NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher Wednesday on Wall Street as hopes for a resilient economy jousted with worries about inflation following a report showing stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after swinging from early losses to gains through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged edged up by 38 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose a more forceful 0.9%.

All told, the S&P 500 gained 11.47 points to 4,417.60. The Dow rose 38.78 to 34,128.05, and the Nasdaq climbed 110.45 to 12,070.59.

Sales at U.S. retailers jumped by more last month than expected, even as shoppers contended with higher interest rates on credit cards and other loans. The surprising strength offers hope that the most important part of the U.S. economy — consumer spending — can stay afloat despite worries about a possible recession. It's the latest piece of data to show the economy remains more resilient than feared.

At the same time, the strong buying potentially adds more fuel to inflation, which a report earlier this week showed is cooling by less than expected. Upward pressure on inflation could force the Federal Reserve to stay more aggressive in keeping interest rates high.

High rates can drive down inflation, but they also drag on investment prices and raise the risk of recession.

The worries about higher rates and a firmer Fed have been most evident in the bond market, where yields on Treasurys have jumped since a report two Fridays ago showed the U.S. job market remains stronger than expected.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, briefly jumped toward 4.7% and its highest level since November after the retail sales report, up from less than 4.6% overnight and from 4.62% late Tuesday. It then eased back to 4.6%.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.79% from 3.75% late Tuesday.

Economists at Deutsche Bank raised their forecast for how high the Fed will take its key overnight interest rate. They now see it ultimately rising to 5.6%, up from their prior forecast of 5.1%.

The Fed already pulled its overnight rate all the way to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from virtually zero a year ago.

The Deutsche Bank economists said they still expect a recession, but the near-term strength in the economy could push its timing into the last three months of the year, later than they earlier thought.

Abroad, Turkey's stock market jumped nearly 10% after trading reopened following a closure caused by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake.