Stocks trim back their gains as investors wait for stimulus

Stocks were moving lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors digested data that showed that showed the U.S. economy is in need of more stimulus. Energy prices were steady after rising sharply the day before, due to the frigid weather that's impacted much of the U.S.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern, dragged down by technology and industrial companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 31,495 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.3%.

Two stocks in the Dow that were helping the index were Verizon Communications and Chevron. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company announced it made significant new investments in those companies.