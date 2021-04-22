Stocks turn lower after report on Biden's tax proposal

Stocks turned lower Thursday following a report saying President Biden will propose a hefty tax increase on the gains wealthy individuals reap from investments.

Investors who earn $1 million or more would have to pay a 39.6% tax rate on any capital gains, nearly double the current rate for Americans in that income bracket, according to the report by Bloomberg. A separate surtax on investment income could boost the overall federal tax rate for wealthy investors as high as 43.3%, the report said, citing unnamed people familiar with the proposal.

The S&P 500 was down 1% as of 1:58 p.m. Eastern, having shed an earlier gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344 points, or 1%, to 33,789. The Nasdaq was 1% lower. The S&P 500 closed higher Wednesday, ending a two-day slide, but it's still down for the week.

The selling was widespread, with every sector in the S&P 500 lower. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending, accounted for much of the decline. Treasury yields held steady.