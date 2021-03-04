Stocks turn lower as investors wait for Fed Chair speech

Stocks were lower in morning trading on Thursday as investors wait to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day and ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report due out on Friday.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly, only 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite index fell 1.5%. The Nasdaq is being dragged lower by tech companies like Apple and Cisco.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package remain key points of focus. Treasury yields went aas high as 1.50% last week as investors braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible increase in inflation.

Powell will speak starting at noon Eastern time in what has been labeled as comments on monetary policy. Investors heard from him last week when he testified in front of Congress, but Thursday's Q&A format may be more illuminating than Powell’s calculated answers to politicians.

Investors are looking ahead to the February jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.